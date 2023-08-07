50,000 Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

