54,192 Shares in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $13.22 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

