63,545 Shares in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $568.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

