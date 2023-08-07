63,827 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,323,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $41,554,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

