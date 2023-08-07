7,375 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $97.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Profile

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.