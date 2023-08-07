A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Danske

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMKBY. DNB Markets lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Handelsbanken started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.