A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMKBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 5.1 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

