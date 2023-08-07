Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

