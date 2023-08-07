ACCO Brands (ACCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
