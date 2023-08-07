Allbirds (BIRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Allbirds to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Trading Down 4.8 %

BIRD stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

