Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350,350 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

