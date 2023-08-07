Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Actiam N.V.

Actiam N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.1% of Actiam N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Actiam N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.