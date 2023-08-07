Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $150,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

