Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

