Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,229 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,443 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

