Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $139.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

