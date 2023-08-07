Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.57 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

