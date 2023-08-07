AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.93 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,743,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,372,199.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock valued at $58,340,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.15.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

