American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.
AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE:AMT opened at $184.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.90. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
