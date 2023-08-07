American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,536 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

American Water Works Stock Performance

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

