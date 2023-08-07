AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMMO Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
