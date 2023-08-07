AMMO (POWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMMO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

About AMMO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMMO by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMMO by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 91,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

