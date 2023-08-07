AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,432,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,744,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

AMN opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.