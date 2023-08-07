Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $103.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

APH opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock worth $126,798,979. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

