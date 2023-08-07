Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

AMPY stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

