Analysts Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Identiv Trading Up 14.6 %

INVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

INVE opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Identiv has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Insider Activity at Identiv

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at $941,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

