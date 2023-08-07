Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.95 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 128.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1,332.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

