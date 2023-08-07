Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 128.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- How to Invest in Esports
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Is Growth Priced into Amgen Stock after Earnings Beat?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.