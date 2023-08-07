Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $106.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

