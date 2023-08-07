Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Barclays

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $10.75 on Monday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $30,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,051.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

