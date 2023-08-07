Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after buying an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

