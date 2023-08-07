Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $138.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ARW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.57.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.99 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 318,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.