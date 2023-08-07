Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

