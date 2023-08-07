ATS (ATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $540.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATS opened at $42.17 on Monday. ATS has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATS stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ATS Co. ( NYSE:ATS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

