Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,229 shares of company stock worth $24,002,443. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.