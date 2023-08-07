Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

