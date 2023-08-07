AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AZZ were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

