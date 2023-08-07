B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.28%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at $369,807,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 83,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,989 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 455,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

