B. Riley Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

