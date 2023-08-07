Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BW opened at $5.28 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

