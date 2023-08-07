Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW opened at $5.28 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

