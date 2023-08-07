Bank of America Downgrades Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) to Underperform

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after buying an additional 13,126,344 shares during the period. Exor N.V. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.