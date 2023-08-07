Barclays Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $7.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

