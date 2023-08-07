Barclays Boosts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $26.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.26. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $58.76.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho purchased 10,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

