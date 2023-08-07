Barclays Increases Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target to $84.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE:VAL opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

