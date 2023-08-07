Barclays Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $15.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE:TSE opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trinseo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

