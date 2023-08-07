BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $51.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
