Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $284.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $270.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

