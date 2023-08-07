Berenberg Bank Upgrades K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to Buy

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.