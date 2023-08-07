BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

