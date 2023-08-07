Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.46 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 46.93% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.63.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

In other news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares in the company, valued at $100,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 761,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 431,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

