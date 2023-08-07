Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.52 on Monday. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,549,000 after buying an additional 85,185 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Block by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

