bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 3,054.45%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Further Reading

